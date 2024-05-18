Ukraine Expects Peace Summit Participants To Draw Up Three-Point Action Plan - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects participants in the Global Peace Summit to jointly draw up a three-point action plan that would include free navigation, nuclear and energy security, as well as the exchange of prisoners and the return of illegally deported children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the French news agency AFP, Ukrinform reports, citing the president's website .

According to Zelensky, the point on free navigation involves the protection of port infrastructure, food security for the entire world, and the economic development of the country. Nuclear and energy security will also be discussed during the summit to stop strikes at critical infrastructure. And the third point is the exchange of captives and the return of illegally deported children.

"If we come out of the Summit with these three steps, with these positions agreed upon in most countries, it means that Russia will not block them any further, and we will develop a step-by-step, very detailed plan for each of these points with certain countries at the technical level," he said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to engage in dialogue with all the states that support its territorial integrity. That is why the president and his team are actively working to involve representatives of the Global South in the Summit. After all, nuclear security is very important for China, while food security is important for Africa and Asia, and prisoner exchange is important for the Arab world.

"Even if they see the world differently, it is important to work to engage them because they have influence. Any kind of influence: defense – at the level of arms trade, economy – somewhere. They have an influence on Russia. And the more such countries we have on our side – on the side of ending the war, – the more Russia will have to take it into account," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine