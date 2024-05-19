               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Berries To Oranges: 7 Fruits To Eat When Trying To Loss Weight


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Choosing the right fruits can aid in weight loss by providing essential nutrients while keeping calories low. Top choices include berries, apples, grapefruit, oranges, watermelon, kiwi, and pears. These fruits are high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, promoting fullness and overall health, making them ideal for a weight loss program

Berries to Oranges: 7 fruits to eat when trying to loss weight

Berries

High in fiber, low in calories, rich in antioxidants and vitamins

Apples

High in fiber (especially in the skin), which promotes satiety

Grapefruit

Low in calories, high in vitamins A and C, may help with fat burning

Oranges

High in vitamin C, fiber, and water content, which can help keep you full

Watermelon

Low in calories, high water content helps with hydration and feeling full

Kiwi

High in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, aids digestion

Pears

High in fiber, particularly pectin, which helps promote fullness and digestion

AsiaNet News

