Xi acknowledges great international hazards

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a stark warning regarding the resurgence of bloc politics reminiscent of the Cold War era, emphasizing its detrimental impact on global security. He attributed ongoing conflicts, such as those in Gaza and Ukraine, to the consequences of such a divisive approach.



Xi delivered these remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, marking Putin's first state visit since commencing his fifth term in office earlier this month. Addressing reporters at a joint press conference, Xi stressed the persistence of a Cold War mentality in contemporary geopolitics, characterized by unilateral hegemony, bloc confrontation, and power politics. He underscored the direct threat posed by these dynamics to global stability and the security of all nations.



The Chinese leader called for an immediate resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for a two-state solution. Similarly, he endorsed a political resolution as the preferred outcome for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, emphasizing China's commitment to promoting peace and stability on the European continent.



Xi emphasized the necessity of establishing a new, balanced, effective, and stable security architecture to address these mounting challenges. He portrayed the partnership between China and Russia as a model of relations between major powers and neighboring states, characterized by mutual respect, trust, and friendship.



President Putin echoed Xi's sentiments, highlighting the strategic partnership between Russia and China as a stabilizing force in international relations. He emphasized that the alliance between the two nations is grounded in multipolar realities and international law, asserting that it is not directed against any specific country or bloc.



The statements from both leaders underscore the growing concerns over the resurgence of bloc politics and unilateral actions in global affairs, emphasizing the importance of cooperation, diplomacy, and the establishment of inclusive security frameworks to address contemporary challenges and safeguard international peace and stability.

