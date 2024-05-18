Global Oil Prices Surge: Brent And Light Crude See Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Oil prices have risen in global markets, Azernews reports.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude on the London ICE(InterContinental Exchange Futures) exchange increased by $0.71 to$83.98.
Meanwhile, on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) in NewYork, the price of a barrel of Light crude rose by $0.83 to$80.06.
In conclusion, the recent surge in oil prices across globalmarkets, as evidenced by the increase in both Brent and Light crudeprices on major exchanges, reflects a significant upward trend.
This rise may have far-reaching implications for variousstakeholders, including oil-producing nations, consumers, andinvestors, underscoring the dynamic nature of the oil market andits impact on the global economy.
