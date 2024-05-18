Pio Brings Warehouse Robotics System To The US Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Pio , a provider of an automated warehouse system leveraging cube storage technology by AutoStore, is now available to all small and midsize e-commerce businesses (SMBs) in the United States.

AutoStore is the world's leading warehouse automation company with over 1,500 installations worldwide for industry giants such as Macy's, Ikea, and Puma. Its proprietary cube storage technology offers the densest product and inventory storage solution on the market.

AutoStore created Pio – short of“products in/out” – as part of its mission to make cube storage technology accessible to all. Now, Pio's P100 automated warehouse system has launched in the US with five new customers including Privada Cigar Club, Sunday Swagger, Souko, Barnes 4WD, and AI Stone.

Magne Hatteland, VP and head of Pio, says:“SMB e-commerce brands face two major challenges in the US – high labor costs and extremely high customer expectations regarding order fulfillment and delivery. Overcoming these two challenges isn't possible without automation.

“With Pio, any brand, no matter its size, has access to the same best-in-class warehouse automation system as big box retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods or Best Buy, enabling them to compete at the same level or even outperform.