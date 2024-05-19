Axis Communications to showcase cutting-edge security innovations at ISNR 2024 in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Procre8) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – May 2024: Axis Communications, a leader in security and network surveillance solutions, will be participating in the 2024 edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR). The event is scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 May at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).



ISNR brings buyers, officials, experts, and all supply chain stakeholders together for the opportunity to do business, showcase the latest innovations and products, engage in high-impact discussions, and unpack the security trends that are shaping the world.



“In line with this year’s theme of accelerating transformation in the national ecosystem, Axis’s presence at ISNR 2024 is about showcasing the full value offering of our solutions to enhance security posture at an organisational and national level. ISNR provides an opportunity to explore and critically evaluate the current security landscape, as well as engage on important topics such as cybersecurity and the total cost of ownership of security products. We are excited to showcase everything Axis has to offer and be part of the solutions to problems the region currently faces,” said Ettiene van der Watt, Regional Director of Axis Communications MEA.



Axis will be participating in ISNR 2024 alongside two of its trusted industry partners, Milestone Systems and Dell Technologies.



A leading provider of open platform video management software (VMS), Milestone Systems’ solutions are leveraged across multiple different industries and enable organisations to monitor their premises and resources securely. Milestone’s VMS platform can be integrated into a wide range of third-party devices and is highly scalable, offering unparalleled network flexibility and efficiency.



As one of the world’s leading technology companies, Dell Technologies designs, develops, manufactures, and supports IT infrastructure that transforms companies and effectively protects data, their most important asset. Dell Technologies' comprehensive portfolio ranges from client systems and storage solutions to software, security, and consulting.



Visitors at the Axis exhibition stand can engage with Axis representatives and co-exhibitors, experience the latest innovations in integrated security technologies, and unpack key focus areas of product research and development. Highlights of the Axis stand will include:



• Body Worn Solutions: A valuable method of capturing evidence, Axis body worn devices can effectively deter bad behaviour and influence the actions of both wearers and members of the public. Body worn solutions can be connected to an Axis VMS platform and produce high-quality video and images that leave nothing to interpretation.

• Axis Object Analytics: Using sophisticated video analytics platforms that provide actionable insights, organisations can leverage real-time intelligence and enhance their decision making across their organisational structures.

• Axis Perimeter Defender: With Axis Perimeter Defender, organisations can optimise their physical access controls with automated detection and response capabilities.

• End-to-End Access Control Solutions: Control access with Axis solutions that offer flexibility and scalability, built to suit and adapt to your changing security requirements.

• The Lifecycle Approach to Cybersecurity: With so much at stake, Axis’s approach to cybersecurity mitigates risks and helps secure operations from the beginning to the end of the whole value chain.

• Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): From installation to decommissioning, a TCO approach to security allows organisations to capture all costs associated with their systems, thus enabling them to optimise even further and improve overall system quality and performance.



In addition, Axis will be showcasing several physical security devices that push the boundaries of what’s possible with network surveillance. These include the following:



• AXIS XC1311 Explosion-Protected Horn Speaker: Certified for use in Class 1/ Division 1 hazardous areas, the AXIS XC1311 enables live, scheduled, and event-triggered voice messages and enhances health and safety, security, and operational efficiency in hazardous environments.

• AXIS W120 Body Worn Camera: With on-demand streaming and location tracking, the AXIS W120 Body Worn Camera enables operators to clearly see and hear what camera wearers see and hear. The AXIS W120 also connects to the operator’s VMS, letting them manage video and audio their way.

• AXIS P1468-XLE Explosion-Protected Bullet Camera: The world’s first explosion-protected camera designed for Zone 2/Division 2 hazardous areas, the AXIS P1468-XLE is ideal for health and safety applications and supports deep-learning based analytics on the edge.

• AXIS Q1656-DLE Radar-Video Fusion Camera: Offering wide-area intrusion protection and 24/7 detection, the AXIS Q1656-DLE combines two powerful technologies for precise localisation and object classification.



Visitors to the Axis stand will also have the opportunity to view and experience the Wiseled STARLING Q62, the latest PTZ network camera developed in collaboration with Axis. Capable of recognising and identifying targets in large open areas in low or poor lighting conditions, the STARLING Q62 offers military-grade multispectral illumination thanks to its long-range searchlight and infrared module. The camera is ideal for comprehensive network security deployments in various application areas, including border protection, critical infrastructure, and production and logistics.



“ISNR 2024 poses a unique opportunity to demonstrate the full potential of partnering with Axis to meet all your security and surveillance needs. We’re looking forward to hosting stimulating discussions and forging new relationships, while strengthening those we already have,” said Mohammed Hoteit, Regional Sales Manager at Axis Communications MEA.







