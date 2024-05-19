Zelensky voices worry over Russia offensive expansion

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised alarms that Russia's current offensive in the Kharkiv region could be a precursor to a broader and more aggressive campaign targeting Ukraine's northern and eastern territories. He emphasized that this initial assault might escalate significantly, posing a grave threat to Ukraine's national security.



Beyond his concerns about the potential for an expanded Russian offensive, Zelensky has voiced significant frustration with Ukraine's Western allies. He specifically criticized the restrictions imposed by European and American governments on the military aid provided to Ukraine. According to Zelensky, these constraints prevent Ukrainian forces from launching strikes on Russian territory, thereby limiting their capacity to effectively counteract Russian military advances and protect their country.



Zelensky's criticism reflects his increasing impatience with what he views as inadequate support from Western nations, despite the growing threat from Russian forces. His remarks underscore the pressing need for more adaptable and comprehensive military assistance to enable Ukraine to respond effectively to the escalating conflict. The Ukrainian President's statements highlight the urgency of the situation and the critical necessity for enhanced support from Western allies to bolster Ukraine's defense efforts.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108230997