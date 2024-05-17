Look: Sheikha Latifa Inaugurates Expo 2020 Museum In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 6:38 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, inaugurated the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum in Expo City on Friday.

The museum will formally open to the public with free entry on May 18, marking International Museum Day.

The museum highlights UAE's first foray into World Expos in the 1970s, Expo 2020's inception and bid, masterplan design and site construction, the challenges of the pandemic and postponement, opening ceremony and the six-month event. The museum will also honour the World Expo's impacts and ongoing legacy.

Visitors on May 18 and 19 can avail complimentary, combined entry to the new museum and the city's three Stories of Nations exhibitions, and a 50 per cent discount on all other attractions – Alif, Terra, the Women's and Vision Pavilions, and Garden in the Sky.

While inaugurating the museum, Sheikha Latifa said, "Dubai, through the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, continues its pivotal role in activating a sustainable intellectual and cultural movement, by documenting the essence of our historic world exhibition and preserving those memories for future generations.

She added that the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum takes its place among a group of cultural destinations and experiences that reflect the importance of Expo City Dubai as a hub for culture and learning, enhancing Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts and literature, empowering these sectors and helping develop innovative creative projects and initiatives to embody Dubai's ambitious vision in line with the aspirations of its leadership."

