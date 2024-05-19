Dubai Sheikh Melts Hearts With Viral Video Of Walking Hand-In-Hand With Grandson (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A touching video depicting a heartfelt moment between Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his three-year-old grandson is creating a buzz across social media platforms. Shared on Instagram by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the endearing clip captures the Dubai ruler and his grandson adorned in traditional Middle Eastern garments as they walk hand in hand.

The video, rapidly gaining popularity since its upload, depicts Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tenderly grasping his grandson's hand as the young boy amusingly plays with a walking stick. Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan added a touching caption: "Simply holding on is enough. May God safeguard you all."

The touching bond between grandparents and grandchildren resonates deeply with viewers, with many expressing their admiration and sending blessings to the royal family through likes and comments. The video shared approximately 2 days ago, has already amassed over 3.2 million views and continues to garner attention across social media platforms.

Instagram users flooded the comment section with messages of love and appreciation. "May God protect them and always support them," wrote one user, while another commented, "Such a beautiful video." Others couldn't help but admire the adorable presence of the young prince, with one user expressing, "Your baby is so cute."

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, holds various prestigious positions within the UAE, including Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC). With over 16 million followers on Instagram, he regularly shares glimpses of his life, inviting followers to share his experiences.

Notably, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008, and his active presence on social media reflects his dedication to connecting with people on a personal level. Through his posts, he invites followers into his world, sharing not just moments of grandeur but also those filled with warmth and tenderness.

As the video continues to spread love and joy, it stands as a testament to the power of familial bonds and the universal language of affection.