Malabar Gold & Diamonds Showcases The Best Of The Brand At The Jewellery Show In Dubai Festival City Mall

Jewellery Show will be held at the Central atrium of Dubai Festival City Mall until February 15th. An exclusive collection of special designs in diamonds, precious gems and 18K gold jewellery will be made available for jewellery lovers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 340 showrooms across 13 countries has unveiled an exclusive Jewellery Show at Dubai Festival City Mall. An exhibition that brings together some of the most sought-after & exclusive designs in studded and 18K gold jewellery from the global jewellery brand, the Jewellery show which will be held until February 15th at the Central atrium in Festival City Mall, will showcase the exceptional craftsmanship that Malabar Gold & Diamonds is globally known for.

“We are thrilled to unveil our Jewellery Show at Dubai Festival City Mall. Positioned in one of Dubai's busiest malls with a remarkable influx of customers, this is a golden opportunity for us to showcase our exquisite collections to a broader audience of jewellery lovers and thereby solidify Malabar Gold & Diamonds' position as the preferred jewellery brand in the UAE. We have brought together and showcased the best of our collections at the jewellery show and cordially invite all jewellery connoisseurs in Dubai to Festival City Mall and witness this amazing spectacle firsthand”, commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice-Chairman, Malabar Group.



Malabar Gold & Diamonds has arranged a visual treat for jewellery lovers in Dubai, with a host of special designs in necklaces, bangles, rings & earrings in Diamonds, Precious gems and 18k gold jewellery. The show will also exhibit some pristine & limited-edition pieces of jewellery that are certain to be a great attraction for the Indian and sub-continent audiences, and Arabs.