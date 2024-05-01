Death Toll Rises To Four As Another Worker's Body Recovered From Coal Mine In Central Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Ali Sherzai area of Central Kurram, the body of another worker has been retrieved from the coal mine, bringing the death toll to four individuals.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, reported that a coal mine in Ali Sherzai collapsed suddenly due to recent rains, burying seven workers under the debris.

Rescue operations have been ongoing since the incident occurred. The last worker's body was recovered from the soil, raising the total number of fatalities to four.

All the deceased and injured workers are from Shangla. The rescue efforts have been conducted jointly by the rescue team, district administration, and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, expressed his condolences over the tragedy and instructed authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.