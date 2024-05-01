Hechter Paris Launches Golf Apparel Line With Tournament At Madinaty Golf Club

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Prestigious fashion brand Hechter Paris will debut its golf apparel line in Egypt with a celebratory tournament at the Madinaty Golf Club on Friday, May 3rd. The Hechter Cup will see 80 professional and amateur golfers from across Europe, America, and Asia compete.

The event marks the latest in a series of high-profile events for the award-winning Madinaty Golf Club.“We are delighted to be a launchpad for major brands in the Egyptian market, as well as a destination for important international and local tournaments,” said Youssef Kadry, Commercial Director of Sport Clubs at Talaat Moustafa Group.“This reflects the caliber of events Madinaty hosts and the keenness of international brands to establish a presence within our community.”

Paul Antaki, agent for Hechter Paris in Egypt, says the launch is part of the brand's ambitious Egyptian expansion plans. He explains:“Hechter Paris already has 19 stores in Egypt, including a branch in the Madinaty Open Air Mall. We chose Madinaty Golf Club for this launch due to its international reputation as a premier golfing destination.”

Founded in Paris in 1962, Hechter Paris is a leading global fashion and lifestyle brand with a footprint in over 65 countries. The brand boasts a rich history in sportswear, having served as an official designer for the 1998 French World Cup football team, the French Davis Cup tennis team, and the Renault Sport Formula 1 team.

Madinaty Golf Club consistently garners international recognition. Voted the best golf course in Africa for 2023, it has also won the title of best golf course in Egypt for three consecutive years (2021-2023) at the World Golf Awards. The Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course is managed by Troon, a leading global golf course management company. The club's track record includes hosting the Asian Tour, one of the world's largest professional golf circuits, and the MENA Tour.

Madinaty Golf Club, part of the Talat Moustafa Group Clubs, boasts a world-class course designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones Jr. The expansive course covers 420,000 square meters and features 18 holes plus an additional 9-hole course for FootGolf, making it the only such course in Egypt.