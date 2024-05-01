Estonia To Host First Regional Conference On Investments In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian media company Delfi Meedia will hold a conference on investments in Ukraine in Tallinn on May 27.

That's according to Delfi , Ukrinform reports.

This will be the first such event in the Baltic and Scandinavian countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"Ukraine's recovery is our common task. [...] Our shared responsibility is to think about how we can help Ukraine become a modern, European and safe country during and after the war. Ukraine is strong and has extraordinary resilience. Ukraine's economic potential is boundless. The conference, organized by Delfi Meedia, Milton and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be attended by the leaders and representatives of key Ukrainian industries, as well as entrepreneurs, bankers and heads of state institutions from the Baltic and Scandinavian countries," said Urmo Soonvald, editor-in-chief at Delfi and Eesti Paevaleht.