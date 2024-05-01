               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Europe Makes Missiles For Patriots As Israel Retires Them


5/1/2024 7:11:33 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) While Europe is in the process of setting up a production line to manufacture GEM-T missiles for European Patriot batteries, Israel has decided to take its Patriot systems out of service. Do the Israelis know something the Europeans do not?

The GEM-T, or guidance-enhanced tactical missiles, are part of the Patriot PAC-2 air defense system. This missile can intercept aircraft, drones, helicopters and some tactical missiles. It may be able to hit glide bombs like the ones being used by the Russians in Ukraine.

GEM-T uses a blast fragmentation warhead and the plus version features an improved fuse to more effectively engage threats.

GEM-T has a range of 70 km (43.5 miles) and can make intercepts at a height up to 24 km (15 miles).

In the recent Iranian attack against Israel, Israeli Patriot batteries are credited with nine shootdowns. Israel has not specified what was intercepted.

Israel got its original Patriot batteries in 1991. The systems, called Yahalom in Hebrew, are operated by Israel's 138th Battalion. The systems have been modified over the years.

Since 2022 European countries have been ordering GEM-2 interceptors, initially from Raytheon (now called RTX). Recently an existing joint venture called COMLOG, half owned by RTX and the other half by MBDA, is investing in starting a new production line for GEM-T interceptors, mainly in Germany.

Asia Times

