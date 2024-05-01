Europe Makes Missiles For Patriots As Israel Retires Them

The initial customers will be Romania, Netherlands, Spain and Germany. The four customers will purchase up to 1,000 missiles from this source and additional missiles from the United States. RTX currently produces around 20 missiles per month and is ramping up to 30 per month by 2027. Even with COMLOG, it will take years to fulfill the missile orders.

There are at least four other European customers for GEM-2, including Italy, and many foreign customers including Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Patriot systems can be roughly divided into two types, PAC-2 and PAC-3, although some PAC-2 Patriot systems have been upgraded so they can fire PAC 3 interceptors.

In 2011 Israel announced it was upgrading its PAC-2 launche s to support PAC-3 interceptors. It is not clear if these upgrades took place, as Israel's home-built air defense systems were given priority.

Israel also invested heavily, partnered with RTX, in the development of the Tamir interceptor for Israel's Iron Dome system and Stunner for David's Sling, which is a maneuverable two-stage hit-to-kill interceptor.

Later Israel and RTX developed SkyCeptor, a variant of the hit-to-kill Stunner that can be used by Patriot batteries and will probably be the interceptor missile for PAC-4. According to the Pentagon, SkyCeptor is far less expensive than the MSE interceptor used by PAC-3.

David's Sling Launch

Israel has locally developed a highly integrated air defense network which includes Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. It is unlikely that Israel integrated its Patriots into its overall network. One deployment of Patriot, to Eilat in Israel's south, was sent there to deal with Houthi-launched cruise missiles. That deployment suggests that Patriot was outside of the integrated air defense network.

Israel says that the PAC-2 system was hard to maintain and very expensive compared with local alternatives. While not directly criticizing either PAC-2 or GEM-T, some Israelis suggested that the system was not very effective against various missile threats.

Some have suggested that Israel supply its Patriot batteries to Ukraine. While that is unlikely, if the GEM-T interceptors are in good shape they could be sold to foreign customers. (All sales would require US approval.) Such sales could free up new-production GEM-T missiles for delivery to Ukraine.

Israel plans to decommission its Patriot batteries by the end of June, meaning that these missiles could easily find homes elsewhere in the near term. Israel also could supply its GEM-T missiles to“local” customers including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Another possibility would be to transfer Israeli Patriot batteries to Jordan to bolster Jordan's air defenses. Jordan supported Israel by shooting down a number of drone headed for Israeli territory during Iran's attack on Israel on April 13th.