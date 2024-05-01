Heads Of GCC Chambers Hold Coordination Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Heads of the GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry held yesterday, a coordination meeting in preparation for the Consultative Meeting with Their Excellencies the GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry. The Consultative meeting is scheduled to take place today, at the Raffles Hotel.

The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin Abdulla Al Rawas, President of the Federation of GCC Chambers (FGCCC), in the presence of Qatar Chamber Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani (pictured), along with heads of GCC chambers.

The meeting featured discussing a number of topics that will be addressed in the Consultative meeting.

In his remarks, Sheikh Faisal bin Abdulla Al Rawas stated that, as agreed in the previous meeting, five topics have been prepared for discussion at the Consultative Meeting with Their Excellencies, the GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry.

He noted that about 58 topics were raised in the ten previous Consultative Meetings.

For his part, Sheikh Khalifa said that the FGCCC plays a vital role in maximizing the Gulf private sector's contribution to achieving economic integration and sustainable development in member states. He underscored the significance of enhancing coordination between Gulf chambers and unions to enable the Federation to achieve the anticipated objectives. These include the best representation of the Gulf private sector and transfer of its aspirations and visions to the official bodies of the GCC.

Sheikh Khalifa also emphasised the importance of the coordination meetings regularly held prior to the Consultative Meetings with their Excellencies Ministers of Commerce and Industry. He noted that such meetings involve discussions on topics to be discussed during the Consultative Meeting, stressing that they contribute to strengthening the Gulf private sector's role in the Gulf economic activity.

He praised the significance of Consultative Meetings, describing them as pillars for the Gulf joint work within the framework of the GCC.