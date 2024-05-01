Shah Rukh Khan Calls Virat Kohli 'Son-In-Law'; Star Also Recalls Anushka Sharma And RCB Player's Dating Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is close to celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. SRK and Sharma have been together in several films. The actor recently praised Kohli, referring to him as

Bollywood's

"son-in-law."

In an interview with Star

Sports, SRK discussed his relationship with Kohli and stated,

"I spent a lot of time with him, I

just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our

fraternity's

'daamad'.

I

have known

him the

most

compared to other players.

I have known Virat and Anushka for a long

time,

spent a lot of time with them."

"I

know

him since his dating period was

going on

and

I was shooting a film with Anushka.

So, he spent many days with

us,

and became very friendly,”

SRK added.

Last season, audiences had

a peek of Kohli and

SRK's

friendship when they danced to the

film's

title single, Pathaan.

Speaking about it, SRK said,

"So, I taught him (Virat Kohli) the Pathan movie title dance movements. I saw him during one of

India's

matches. He attempted to

perform the dance with Ravindra Jadeja throughout the match. They were trying to do the dance step. I was quite disappointed with how poorly they were performing.

"I told them to let me teach them the steps."

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Anushka Sharma on multiple films, including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), and Zero (2018).



Anushka and Virat were married on December 11, 2017, in a magnificent ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. After nearly six years of courtship, the pair exchanged wedding vows. Anushka and Virat are parents of two children, Vamika and Akaay.



On the professional front,

Shah Rukh

Khan's

last project was Rajkumar

Hirani's

Dunki, a testament to his versatility and talent. He shared the screen with the brilliant Taapsee Pannu, showcasing his ability to collaborate with the best in the industry.