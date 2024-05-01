Bluebotics Releases New Version Of Its Server Fleet Management Software Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Swiss robotic navigation company BlueBotics has released a new version of its ANT server fleet management software, which can now control not only the 100+ ANT driven customer vehicles on the market, but also VDA 5050-compliant AGVs and AMRs.

BlueBotics – whose ANT navigation technology drives over 5,000 AGVs and AMRs around the world – says its new initiative expandS the scope of its ANT server mission and fleet management software by adding compatibility with the German AGV interoperability standard VDA 5050.

As a result, ANT server can now manage not only the 100+ 'ANT driven' customer AGVs and AMRs currently on the market, but also VDA 5050-compliant AGVs and AMRs from non-ANT driven brands.

Dr Nicola Tomatis, BlueBotics' CEO, says:“With this evolution, the widest choice of interoperable AGVs and AMRs on the market just got even wider.”

This product update further enhances the options of organizations that are looking to deploy or expand fleets of mobile robots.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"