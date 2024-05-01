LS Polls: Raj Babbar Reaches Gurugram To File Nomination

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar-- the Congress' candidate from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, arrived here on Wednesday and prayed at Sheetla Mata Mandir ahead of filing nomination.

The Gurgaon Parliamentary constituency is set to witness a triangular contest between Raj Babbar, Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee -- Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh -- also the sitting MP, and Jannayak Janata Party candidate, rapper-singer Fazilpuria.

Raj Babbar is likely to file his nomination on May 3.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is expected to visit Gurugram to attend a rally before the nomination filing.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters on Wednesday, Raj Babbar said he is not an outsider in Gurugram.

"After the Partition in 1947, my family landed in Haryana's Ambala district. I have lots of relatives here in Gurugram and Faridabad, so I am not an outsider," he said.

On being asked about differences between him and senior Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav, he said: "Ajay Yadav is like my elder brother. I will soon meet him to clear confusions if there are any."

Captain Ajay Yadav had failed to persuade the Congress high command for a ticket.

Speculation about Raj Babbar contesting elections for the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat has been doing rounds for a long time.

Raj Babbar, who has been active in Uttar Pradesh politics till now, is contesting elections in Haryana for the first time.