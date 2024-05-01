1 Killed, 3 Injured In Israeli Strikes On Lebanese Villages

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, May 2 (IANS) A Hezbollah fighter was killed and three civilians were injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese villages in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said on Wednesday that an Israeli warplane launched two missiles in Lebanon's southern village of Tayr Harfa, destroying a house and killing a Hezbollah fighter inside the house, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the sources, another airstrike targeted the southeast village of Adaysseh, wounding three civilians.

The military sources added that Israeli warplanes carried out on Wednesday a series of airstrikes on three towns and villages in the eastern and central sectors of the border area in southern Lebanon.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 445 people on the Lebanese side, according to Lebanese security sources.