Dal Lake Clean-Up: Govt Files 1000-Page Documents On Sewage Flow

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of

Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi asked amicus curie, senior advocate Zaffar Shah, to

give his views on these suggestions on or before the next date of hearing on July 7.



“Although we had expressed our desire for the matter to be listed weekly, the submission of voluminous documents containing suggestions/perspectives from the authorities requires review by the learned Amicus Curiae,” the court said, adding,“Consequently, we direct that the matter be listed on 22.07.2024, to allow sufficient time to the learned Amicus Curiae for analysis.”

The authorities filed the report in compliance to court's direction on March 6 by virtue of which authorities were directed to provide“perspectives” on various issues including flow of sewage and liquid waste in the

Dal

Lake

and removal of unauthorized construction in and around the water body.



The court had noted that by virtue of order on 24 September 2021, it identified certain specific issues that require attention, namely:

cleanliness of

Dal; flow of sewage and liquid waste in the

Dal;

solid waste management in and around the

lake; the responsibility of the tourism department regarding the development of tourist and recreational sports maintenance and creation of public facilities;

management of the problems concerning houseboats; stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the

lake

area and responsibilities of the

Lakes

and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

“While acknowledging the significance of all the identified issues, this Court deems it more appropriate to prioritize the following aspects: i. Flow of sewage/liquid waste in the

Dal, ii. Solid Waste Management in and around

Dal

Lake

iii. Stoppage and removal of unauthorized construction and all encroachments in and around the

lake

area and responsibilities of the

Lakes

and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) as also that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC),” the court had said,

and accordingly asked the concerned authorities to provide their perspectives on how to address these issues, to facilitate the Court in passing appropriate orders.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now