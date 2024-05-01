NHPC Collaborates With Ocean Sun To Introduce Floating Solar Energy In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 1 (KNN) National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC), a leading renewable energy giant in India, has joined forces with Ocean Sun, a Norwegian company, to explore the potential of floating solar energy technology in the country.

Through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two entities will collaborate to demonstrate Ocean Sun's cutting-edge floating solar energy technology, which utilises photovoltaic panels mounted on hydro-elastic membranes.

This strategic partnership aligns with NHPC's mission of promoting sustainable development and expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

As part of the agreement, Ocean Sun's technology developers will work closely with NHPC to identify suitable sites across India for installing the floating solar panels.

The collaboration aims to leverage Ocean Sun's expertise in floating solar energy solutions to harness the country's abundant water resources and sunlight, paving the way for clean and sustainable energy generation.

V R Shrivastava, Executive Director (Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen), NHPC, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This agreement is a continuation of our efforts towards sustainable development and the addition of renewable energy capacity.”

He further highlighted,“NHPC is not only engaged in hydropower development but also actively pursuing various renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen initiatives."

Kristian Tørvold, CEO, Ocean Sun, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the technology's potential to offer a clean and sustainable solution, particularly for remote and disadvantaged communities in India.

"We are pleased to have signed an agreement with NHPC that will help us drive the growth of the floating solar energy market in India," Tørvold said.

(KNN Bureau)