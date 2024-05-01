Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iranian Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received today a telephone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the means to enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in the country, de-escalation, particularly in terms of ending the war in the Gaza Strip and delivering humanitarian aid in the strip.