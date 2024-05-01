NASA Sends Balloons Beyond The Arctic Circle For Scientific Research

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

NASA is set to begin balloon launch operations in mid-May aspart of a long-term science campaign to launch balloons in Swedenin 2024, Azernews reports.

Four stadium-sized science balloons carrying out sciencemissions and demonstrating technology are to launch from theSwedish Space Corporation's Esrange Space Center, located north ofthe Arctic Circle near Kiruna, Sweden. The promotion will lastuntil the beginning of July.

Andrew Hamilton, acting director of the agency's balloon programoffice, said: "NASA's balloon program is pleased to implement ourlong-term balloon campaign from Sweden this year. Our partnershipwith the Swedish Space Corporation is valuable to NASA and thescientific community because it allows us to use their high-qualityequipment in Esrange."

The Esrange Space Center, located in a desolate area in thenorthernmost part of Sweden, is an ideal location for a campaign summer, there is constant daylight in this place in the Arcticregion of Sweden. NASA's zero-pressure balloons used during thecampaign typically lose gas during heating and cooling during thedaily cycle. However, they are capable of long-term flights inconstant sunlight of the Arctic. "The increased distance andstratospheric winds allow the balloons to collect scientific datafor several days in excellent flight conditions as they fly fromSweden to northern Canada," Hamilton said.