Lebanon Reports Outbreak Of Hepatitis A In Eastern Region

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, May 2 (IANS) The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has reported the outbreak of viral hepatitis in West Bekaa region, eastern Lebanon, according to media reports.

The Ministry said on Wednesday that hospitals, health centres, and laboratories have recorded 40 cases of hepatitis A, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We remind citizens that the hepatitis A virus is transmitted to humans through contaminated water, contaminated food, or contaminated hands, and the average incubation period extends from 28 to 30 days after infection. Its symptoms include fever and severe jaundice," the Ministry added.

The Ministry noted that it is following up on the outbreak and coordinating with the municipality, the Ministry of Energy and Water, and the water authorities to ensure the proper functioning of chlorination systems to avoid the spread of viral hepatitis.

It said that it continues to train municipalities, in coordination with the Lebanese Red Cross, to monitor the percentage of residual chlorine through field examination.