Residents Of Al-Mughayir Refuse US Embassy Visit, Citing American Partnership In Occupation

Ramallah

PNN /

With slogans written on the entrances of village houses declaring the United States as a partner in the weapons that were fired at them, the residents of Al-Mughayir village refused to welcome the deputy US ambassador and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the village to observe the effects of recent attacks by the occupation army and settlers in the past few weeks.

A banner with an exclusive translation obtained by PNN correspondent was written in red and placed on the entrance of the house of the family of Haj Abu Ata Abu Aliyah.







The house gate was chained and locked, stating that the United States is a partner in the war against us and that the United States is a partner in the weapons that were fired at us.

The house of Haj Abu Ata and his sons, which was recently targeted and where martyr Jihad Abu Aliyah was killed while defending against the settlers' attack, witnessed this symbolic act.

In this manner of reception, Palestinian citizens, who witness the shedding of the blood of their sons and brothers in Gaza and endure brutal attacks by settlers in the West Bank, state that these visits by international officials, headed by US officials, are no longer sufficient. They demand practical measures from these countries to combat the settlers and end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, as well as holding those responsible for the crimes committed against them accountable.

For his part, the head of Al-Mughayir village council, Amin Abu Aliya, stated that the US Embassy in Jerusalem informed them of its intention to visit the village and three homes of citizens affected by the settlers' armed attack on the village, under the protection of the occupation army on the twelfth of this month.

Abu Aliya explained in an exclusive interview with Palestine News Network correspondent in Ramallah that citizen Muhammad Hamed Abu Aliya (Abu Ata) placed a banner on the door of his house stating that this delegation is not welcome because America is a partner in the crime of the occupation and its settlers against our village.

Abu Aliya affirmed that the visit was scheduled for a longer period, but due to the refusal of this delegation by several citizens, the American delegation shortened its visit and learned that it was unwelcome.

It is worth mentioning that in recent weeks, Al-Mughayir village has been subjected to a brutal aggression by more than 1500 extremist settlers, resulting in the martyrdom of the young man Jihad Abu Aliya, injuring dozens, burning dozens of houses, and destroying properties under the protection of the occupation army. The occupation authorities handed over hundreds of various weapons, including American-made ones, to the settlers in recent months, under the supervision of the so-called extremist Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir.