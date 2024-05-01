High Octave Future Plans Has Pop Songwriter/Producer ZOEY TESS

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Palm Beach Shores, Florida, April 30th, 2024: Zoey Tess, mega talented Connecticut and Florida-based songwriter and music producer is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Tess says plans for her dynamic catalogue of music, including her latest composition "Imperfectly Perfect", as well as fifteen other songs are falling perfectly into place. Her 2023 self-penned, orchestral ballad "In These Dreams," hit Top Charts, propelling her career to even bigger heights.



"In These Dreams", creates a world of fantasy and magic, where hope feels boundless, inviting listeners to shed any self-doubt, and dare to wish upon a star. Written and co-produced by Tess, the inspirational music single features Tess's impassioned vocals, intricate orchestral arrangements, piano, electric guitar, and other live instruments.



The song is co-produced with multi-instrumentalist Jake Siberon (of the band Mile Marker Zero), while Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Mario McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, WILLOW), lent his magic to the mixing process, solidifying the track as a hit.



"Talks of my songs for film and television are in full swing," said Tess. "In These Dreams" was a great starting point for licensing material and now my work has sparked interest in many other areas that I'm very excited to get involved in," said Tess. Zoey's upcoming plans will include attending and sometimes starring at events, joining boards, and doing media interviews that will draw attention to her talents.



Tess's passion for songwriting extends beyond her personal projects. She continues to compose music for other artists, exploring diverse sounds and styles and meeting with production teams to write and network. Her introspective track "Glass Castles" was recorded and released by transgender music artist Mila Jam. In 2022, Mila released her electro-pop single "SXGME", also written by Tess.



''Zoey's songs are catchy, meaningful, and already recognizable in the industry. They resonate and come from a place of authenticity. That's the mark of a true songwriter." said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone who has a long history in Music, Film and Celebrity Entertainment PR.



Zoey Tess, a larger-than-life personality, incorporates her life experiences and persona into her work. Since the age of twelve, Tess has been on this professional music journey. She is a fierce defender of LGBTQ+ rights & and an advocate for animal rights everywhere. Tess looks to her aunt, the late television actress Corinne Camacho as her greatest source of inspiration. Camacho's talent, success and charitable nature resonate deeply with Tess, as she embarks on her own journey to stardom.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...