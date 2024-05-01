Woman Tourist Killed, Another Injured In Sonamarg Accident

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration number JKO1T-0637 hit two persons including a woman tourist at Sonamarg, leaving them critically wounded.

Both the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment where the tourist lady was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sushila (67), wife of Late Babu Rao of Pune, Maharastra while the injured has been identified as Mehraj Ahmad Ganie, son of Mashoq Ahmad Ganie of Haril Handwara.

The injured, who is in critically condition was immediately referred to SKIMS, Soura for further treatment, they said.

