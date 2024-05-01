Palestinian Prime Minister Meets Minister Of State For International Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Palestine HE Dr. Mohammed Mustafa met with Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, on the sidelines of the 3rd Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was held in Doha.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the regional and international efforts to reach a ceasefire and facilitate the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the strip.