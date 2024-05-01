Lausanne Robot Can Jump Like An Antelope

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A new four-legged robot with artificial intelligence can seamlessly change its gait. With the aim of avoiding falls, the robot from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) switches between walking, trotting and jumping depending on the situation.

This content was published on May 1, 2024 - 11:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The robot was developed to investigate why animals switch between different gaits, EPFL announced on Tuesday.

“Previous research has shown that animals change their gait to save energy and avoid musculoskeletal injuries,” explained robotics researcher Milad Shafiee in the EPFL press release. However, experiments with animals and robots have shown that these explanations do not always apply.

The EPFL researchers surmised that animals also change their gait in order to avoid falling. To investigate this in more detail, they taught the robot to move independently on different surfaces.

+ Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

Robots for biological research

This showed that the robot switched from walking to trotting on flat terrain to avoid falling over. And when the robot was confronted with holes in the ground, it switched from trotting to pronking, a sort of bounce jump with stiff legs which antelopes or cats do when they are frightened.

Viability – the ability not to fall – was therefore the only factor that was improved by such gait changes. The researchers published these results in the journal Nature Communications.

“It appears that energy efficiency, which was previously thought to be the driving force behind such transitions, is more likely a consequence. When an animal is moving in difficult terrain, its first priority is probably not to fall,” Shafiee said.

According to EPFL, the researchers hope that robots will be increasingly used in biological research in the future to reduce dependence on animals and the associated ethical concerns.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

News More Switzerland says it can't afford to take part in Copernicus programme

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Switzerland will not be taking part in the European Copernicus programme to monitor climate change from 2021 to 2027.

Read more: Switzerland says it can't afford to take part in Copernicus programme More Young undocumented migrants gain easier access to vocational training

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Rejected asylum-seekers and young undocumented migrants in Switzerland will have easier access to basic vocational training from June 1.

Read more: Young undocumented migrants gain easier access to vocational training More Anna Netrebko: Lucerne cancels concert of Russian soprano

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Russian star soprano Anna Netrebko will not be performing in Lucerne.

Read more: Anna Netrebko: Lucerne cancels concert of Russian soprano More Migration: Swiss government wants to shorten reunification period for families

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Family members of people temporarily admitted to Switzerland should in future be able to join them after two years instead of three.

Read more: Migration: Swiss government wants to shorten reunification period for families More Rhaetian Railway celebrates record figures

This content was published on May 1, 2024 2023 was a record year for the Rhaetian Railway in several respects. Never before has the narrow-gauge railway in Graubünden, eastern Switzerland, transported so many passengers and cars.

Read more: Rhaetian Railway celebrates record figures More Swiss CFOs much more optimistic despite global uncertainty

This content was published on May 1, 2024 The main concerns of business leaders in Switzerland are geopolitical uncertainty and the important trading partners Germany and China.

Read more: Swiss CFOs much more optimistic despite global uncertainty More May 1: Swiss unions see further improvements for workers

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Labour Day events are being held across Switzerland on Wednesday under the slogan“Premiums down, wages up!”.

Read more: May 1: Swiss unions see further improvements for workers More Record organ donation in Switzerland despite high rejection rates

This content was published on May 1, 2024 More organ donations were recorded in Switzerland in 2023 than ever before. This was despite a high rejection rate of 58% by surviving relatives.

Read more: Record organ donation in Switzerland despite high rejection rates More Ueli Steck's estate goes to Alpine Museum in Bern

This content was published on May 1, 2024 Seven years after the death of record-breaking Swiss mountain climber Ueli Steck, his estate is going to the Alpine Museum of Switzerland in Bern.

Read more: Ueli Steck's estate goes to Alpine Museum in Bern More Swiss justice minister hopes EU reform will reduce irregular migration

This content was published on Apr 30, 2024 The European Union's (EU) New Pact on Migration and Asylum aims to curb irregular migration within Schengen, Justice Minister Beat Jans said on Tuesday.

Read more: Swiss justice minister hopes EU reform will reduce irregular migration

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .