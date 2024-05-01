Azerbaijani Youth Continue To Achieve Success In Field Of Information Technologies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Schoolchildren preparing for international Olympiadswith the support of Azercell have earned 10 moremedals

From April 16th to 21st, 2024, a prestigious tournament in thefield of computer science was held in the city of Shumen, Bulgaria this competition, schoolchildren preparing for internationalOlympiads in Computer Science within the framework of thepartnership between "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the Ministry ofScience and Education, have achieved successful results. Youngtalents participating in this competition online won a total of 10medals, including 5 silver medals in the upper age group and 5bronze medals in the lower age group.

The preparation process is conducted by the Institute ofEducation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the beginning of eachacademic year, a selection process is conducted to identifyschoolchildren with high achievements in national Olympiads andcompetitions for inclusion in the International Olympiadpreparation program.

It is worth noting that since 2017, in the framework of thepartnership between“Azercell Telecom” and the Ministry of Scienceand Education, Azerbaijani schoolchildren have successfullyrepresented our country in various international Olympiads andcompetitions. The total medal count has risen to 70, including 4gold, 21 silver, and 45 bronze.