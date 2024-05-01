Unstable Weather In UAE: Distance Learning Announced For Schools In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 7:50 PM

Abu Dhabi authorities announced distance learning for all schools on May 2 and 3, due to unstable weather conditions prevailing in the country.

The UAE has issued an alert for "medium to heavy rains" for two days, starting Wednesday evening. Earlier, the UAE media office announced remote work for all government employees. UAE airlines have issued advisories for passengers , informing them of potential flight delays. Schools across the country have also announced distance learning for the next two days.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time , along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

