Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 34,568: Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, May 2 (IANS) The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,568, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.
During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 33 Palestinians and wounded 57 others, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict to 34,568 and injuries to 77,765, Xinhua news agency reported.
Some victims remain under the rubble amid persistent Israeli attacks and a lack of rescue crews, said the statement on Wednesday.
Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.
