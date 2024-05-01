Quest Introduces Ifly Indoor-Themed Skydiving Attraction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Quest has introduced an indoor skydiving attraction 'iFLY Quest', the first of its kind in an indoor theme park setting, marking a significant addition to Quest's portfolio of world-class rides and attractions.

Guests will have the opportunity to soar through the air in a state-of-the-art vertical wind tunnel, experiencing the sensation of freefall in a safe and controlled environment overseen by expert instructors.

“We are thrilled to introduce iFLY to our guests at Quest,” said Heiko Engels, General Manager at Quest.“Being Qatar's largest indoor theme park and a cherished destination for many, our dedication lies in offering experiences that go beyond the ordinary. iFLY perfectly embodies this commitment, promising an adventure that's truly exceptional. This indoor skydiving experience marks a milestone for both Quest and Qatar, propelling us to new heights of excitement and innovation.”

iFLY is designed to cater to both beginners and seasoned skydivers, offering a unique opportunity for individuals of all skill levels to experience the joy of flight.

The attraction features a vertical tunnel equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure an unforgettable experience for every guest.

“The opening of iFLY Quest also marks a milestone for iFLY with the launch of the new and groundbreaking GEN 9 10.5ft tunnel inside an existing prestigious indoor theme park. This is the first GEN 9 10.5ft tunnel to open inside an existing building, and we are delighted and honored that Doha Quest chose to work with us to deliver the dream of flight in Qatar” said Ben Philpott, iFLY Director of Global Development.

At Quest, innovation meets excitement, and iFLY is just the latest addition to an already impressive lineup of over 30 rides and attractions. From adrenaline-pumping thrill rides to family-friendly adventures.

It is a thoroughly themed, story-based concept that revolves around the notion of time; the park is divided into three time-dimensions which represent the past, present, and future. Adrenaline-seekers will be thrilled to know that Quest is home to spectacular world-class rides, which include the world's tallest indoor roller coaster (EpiQ Coaster), and the world's tallest indoor drop tower ride (Magma Blast), both certified by Guinness World Records.

Quest is part of Doha Oasis, the capital's up-and-coming leisure and entertainment hub located in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha. The luxurious mixed-use development is comprised of the five-star awe-inspiring Banyan Tree hotel, its impeccable Banyan Tree residential suites, the prestigious French department store Printemps Doha, the cutting-edge VOX cinema and bowling center, and last but not least, the state-of-the-art indoor theme park in Qatar, Quest.