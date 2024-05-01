Masdar And Bapco Energies To Develop Up To 2GW Of Wind Projects In Kingdom Of Bahrain

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC-Masdar, the UAE's cleanenergy powerhouse-has signed an agreement with Bapco Energies, theintegrated energy company leading the energy transition in theKingdom of Bahrain, to jointly explore the development andinvestment in wind projects in the Kingdom with a capacity of up to2 gigawatts (GW), Azernews reports, citing theinformation released by the company's press service.

Marking a strategic entry into the Bahrain market for the UAE'sclean energy champion, the agreement for near-shore and offshorewind farms is Masdar's first in the Kingdom and will be the firstproject of its kind in the region and the Middle East. At up to 2GW, this clean energy collaboration will support the Kingdom ofBahrain in accelerating the decarbonisation of critical industrialsectors and opening avenues to develop new market sectors. TheKingdom of Bahrain aims to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2035and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, as outlined in its NationalEnergy Strategy.

Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said:“As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar will utilise itswell-established expertise and track record in delivering windenergy projects globally, both onshore and offshore. It is aprivilege to be supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain to achieve itsnet zero ambitions and power a more sustainable future.”

Bapco Energies Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Thomas, said:“Today marks a significant milestone in Bapco Energies' pathwaytowards sustainable energy development. Our partnership with Masdardemonstrates our commitment to diversifying the Kingdom ofBahrain's energy mix to include cleaner energy sources,underscoring our role as leaders in renewable energy development strategic collaboration signifies a bold step towardsrealising the ambitions outlined in Bahrain's National EnergyStrategy, propelling us closer to our net-zero goals. Together, wewill pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future forgenerations to come.”

Masdar has developed a number of landmark wind projects acrossthe world, including the 400 MW Dumat Al Jandal wind farm, thelargest in the Middle East and the first in Saudi Arabia, the 630MW London Array offshore wind project in the United Kingdom, whichpowers half a million British homes; and the 103.5 MW UAE WindProgramme, which utilises innovative technology to capture low windspeeds at utility scale.

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of100 GW by 2030, as well as supporting the target set out in the UAEConsensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of thisdecade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by thesame year.