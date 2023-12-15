Prime Minister Meets Belgium's Minister Of Foreign And European Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today in Oslo with HE Hadja Lahbib, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to reduce escalation and ceasefire.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors on a sustainable basis to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern part of the strip.

His Excellency also stressed that the State of Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing efforts to return to calm, leading to a permanent ceasefire.

