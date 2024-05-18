Orange Alert In Gujarat Till May 21 Amid Soaring Temperature

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, May 18 (IANS) The summer heat has intensified in Gujarat, prompting the state weather department to issue an orange alert till May 21.

Temperature is expected to range between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius across the state. The alert covers major cities, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhuj, Amreli, and Rajkot.

An orange alert for heat is a weather warning issued by meteorological agencies to indicate extreme heat conditions that pose a significant risk to public health. It is the second-highest warning level, typically indicating more severe conditions than a yellow alert but not as critical as a red alert.

An orange alert is issued when temperature is expected to be very high, often in the 40-45 degrees Celsius range.

Himmatnagar recorded 45 degrees C temperature followed by Surendranagar (44.7 degrees C), Deesa (44.4 degrees C), Ahmedabad (44.2 degrees C), Gandhinagar (44 degrees C), Bhuj (43.8 degrees C), Rajkot (43.7 degrees C), Amreli (43.2 degrees C), Vadodara (42.2 degrees C), Chotaudepur (41.4 degrees C), Dang (41.1 degrees C), Bhavnagar (39.7 degrees C), Valsad (39.2 degrees C), Dahod (38.9 degrees C), Jamnagar (38.3 degrees C), Ankleswar (37.5 degrees C), Porbandar (36.7 degrees C), Surat (35.8 degrees C).

On May 17, heat gripped the state, with temperatures soaring above 41 degrees in 11 cities. Ahmedabad recorded a high of 44.2 degrees, while Himmatnagar emerged as the hottest city, reaching a scorching 45 degrees.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to take precautions. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can result in high body temperature, excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, hot and red skin, and headaches.

To avoid heatstroke, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids such as water, lemon water, buttermilk, and coconut water is essential.

Consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, avoiding spicy and stale foods, and limiting tea, coffee, and soda intake are also recommended.