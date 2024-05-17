The PHA Group Expands To The US

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Independent PR, digital and creative agency The PHA Group has opened its first international venture, launching new digital and social agency brand Dig & Dig in Boston, Massachusetts.



A digital and social agency, Dig & Dig will offer services including organic and paid social, influencer marketing, digital PR, SEO, pay-per-click and content marketing. The agency launches with a roster of clients including secure work collaboration platform Workstorm, whose programs are implemented by teams from across the group's UK and US offices.



Dig & Dig is headed up by a Boston-based team of EVP Matt Raven, who will lead Dig & Dig's day-to-day operations, supported by Desiree Dileso as VP and head of paid media. Both will report to PHA's joint group MDs, Shelley Frosdick and Stuart Skinner.



Raven, a digital marketing, search, and content strategy specialist, joins the group from Look Left Marketing, where he was VP and head of digital. Before that, he worked for Boston-based agency Shift Communications, and has developed campaigns for brands including optical retailer Warby Parker, Citrix and GoDaddy.



Paid media specialist Dileso spent more than 13 years at independent media agency PGR Media, most recently serving as VP, media director, and has led campaigns across social, programmatic, CTV, audio, display, custom content, and outdoor for clients including Sheraton Hotels, Westin Hotels & Resorts and Celebrity Cruises as well as across the CPG, finance and tech sectors.



Frosdick and Skinner, who became The PHA Group's joint MDs in April 2020 , said Dig & Dig would be“the first of many new agency brands” within the group – which now has more than 100 employees – and was a“significant moment in PHA's growth.”



Skinner said:“We are committed to the growth of PHA in both the UK and internationally. Our decisions on how we expand are driven by client needs, with a focus on providing clients with integrated solutions that bring together best in class expertise from across our teams. The creation of Dig & Dig gives a distinct identity to our digital marketing offering in the US and we see many opportunities for D&D to expand beyond its HQ in Boston.”



And Frosdick added:“Finding the right US-based talent to lead the agency was a critical part of our planning and we couldn't be happier to have Matt and Desiree driving Dig & Dig forward. We will shortly launch a secondment programme for staff across our UK offices to Dig & Dig and look forward to the benefits this will bring employees to learn from colleagues and work collaboratively on projects.”



PHA's client roster includes Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (producers of Lucozade and Ribena), Manchester Marathon (sponsored by Adidas), The Boat Race, Shokz, Dryrobe, Megabus and Sue Ryder.

