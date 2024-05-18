Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers In MP's Shaktipeeth

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Madhya Pradesh's famous pilgrimage site (Shaktipeeth) - Ma Pitambara Peeth to offer prayers.

Upon reaching Datia in Madhya Pradesh, the Home Minister was received by senior BJP leader and former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who belongs to Datia.

Home Minister Amit Shah had to address an election public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, which falls under Jhansi, located around 25 km from Datia.

“Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Ma Pitambara Peeth and then left for Lalitpur,” Brijesh Dwivedi, media in-charge of BJP leader Narottam Mishra told IANS.

Notably, Datia's Shaktipeeth has always been a favourite place for politicians across the country. Shaktipeeth is commonly known as 'Satta Ki Devi'.

Established in 1935, Ma Pitambara Peeth is a special place and it is believed that the goddess appears in three different forms thrice in a single day.