Over 1,000 People Evacuated From Border Areas In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 1,000 people, including 200 children, have been evacuated from border areas in the Sumy region over the past three days of planned evacuation.

The region's military administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over 1,000 people, including 200 children, have been evacuated over the past three days of planned voluntary evacuation from the settlements of Bilopillia and Vorozhba," said Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the region's Military Administration.

According to him, people were provided with housing and humanitarian aid.

"In general, evacuation is carried out within the region. Those who want to leave for other regions are also given such an opportunity. Poltava, Kyiv and the western regions are helping us," he said.

The Sumy region police added that they had evacuated 24 more people from Bilopillia and Vorozhba.

"The police are carrying out planned evacuation from the border areas of the Sumy region. Together with representatives of the local authorities, law enforcement officers are evacuating civilians from Bilopillia and Vorozhba. Today [on May 17], the evacuation crews accompanied the local residents. These are 24 people, including 5 children," the report reads.

Photo credit: Sumy region police

