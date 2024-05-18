JKSC Launches T20 Cricket Tourney For J&K Govt Employees

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The J&K Sports Council on Friday announced first cricket tournament for government employees of J&K in Kashmir. This will be the first phase of the tournament.
The first game will be played between J&K Sports XI and DG Budget XI on Saturday, May 18, at TRC Ground. The match begins at 8:30 AM.ADVERTISEMENT
J&K Sports Council's Departmental Cricket Tournament
provides a golden opportunity to the employees to showcase their talent & passion and be recognized in the field of sports.
#HarDinkhel, #HarekkeliyeKhel will be emphasized and the facilities and opportunities provided by the government for the youth shall be disseminated. The importance of sports and relieving professionals of stress, related to their job profiles will be emphasized.
