Shasta Regional Medical Center Earns A Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shasta Regional Medical Center a member of Prime Healthcare, earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a patient safety ratings organization. Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.



"To have earned top ratings for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of quality and excellence for our patients", stated Casey Fatch, CEO at Shasta Regional Medical Center. "We continuously strive to maintain the highest standards for patient safety, and we are honored to receive the Grade of "A" for the third time from The Leapfrog Group. This award validates the continuous effort and dedication of our exemplary team of health care professionals who provide outstanding care every day to our patients". Over the last year, 81 percent of Prime's hospitals earned an "A" rating from The Leapfrog Group.

