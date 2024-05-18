Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan Requests Fans To Vote Ahead Of Phase 5 Voting On May 20

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Salman Khan posted on X, encouraging people to
go out of
their homes and vote. The actor's appeal comes ahead of Maharashtra's Phase 5 vote on
May 20.
Salman assured everyone that he
will
be voting on
May 20
and expected everyone else to do the same for their nation. His post on X read, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on
the 20th of May
no matter what.
So do whatever you want to do man, but go
and
vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata.
Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic).”
Salman Khan is hardly the first Bollywood celebrity to reach out to people
via social media, with
videos urging them to vote. Karan Johar posted the video on Instagram, where the celebs urged their fans and followers to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy filming 'Sikandar'. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss. Set for release on Eid 2025. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars in the
film.
