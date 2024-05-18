Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Salman Khan Requests Fans To Vote Ahead Of Phase 5 Voting On May 20

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Salman Khan posted on X, encouraging people to

go out of

their homes and vote. The actor's appeal comes ahead of Maharashtra's Phase 5 vote on

May 20.

Salman assured everyone that he

will

be voting on

May 20

and expected everyone else to do the same for their nation. His post on X read, "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I'm going to exercise my right to vote on

the 20th of May

no matter what.

So do whatever you want to do man, but go

and

vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata.

Bharat Mata ki Jai (sic).”

Salman Khan is hardly the first Bollywood celebrity to reach out to people

via social media, with

videos urging them to vote. Karan Johar posted the video on Instagram, where the celebs urged their fans and followers to vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy filming 'Sikandar'. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss. Set for release on Eid 2025. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars in the

film.





