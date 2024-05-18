Bota Systems Unveils 'Ultra-Lightweight' Through-Hole Force-Torque Sensor For Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Bota Systems unveils 'ultra-lightweight' through-hole force-torque sensor for robots

Bota Systems , a provider of multi-axis force-torque sensors, has launched the PixONE, awhich it describes as“a cutting-edge through-hole sensor that integrates high-performance electronics within a compact, ultra-lightweight design”.

Designed for seamless integration into robotic systems, PixONE features a through-hole architecture facilitating internal cable routing to enhance robot agility and safety.

The PixONE sensor's innovative hollow shaft design allows it to be seamlessly integrated between the robot's arm and the end-of-arm tooling (EOT), maintaining the integrity of internal cable routing.

This design is particularly advantageous as many robotic arm manufacturers are moving towards internal routing to eliminate cable tangles and motion restrictions.

PixONE's minimalistic two-piece design not only simplifies assembly but also significantly reduces the sensor's weight, making it 30 percent lighter than comparable sensors in the market.

This is critical for dynamic systems, such as fast-moving robots, where excess weight can impede performance and operational efficiency.

Offered in various models with an external diameter starting at just 2.36 inches (60mm) and a through-hole diameter of 0.59 inch (15mm), PixONE includes an integrated Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and boasts a robust IP67 waterproof rating, making it suitable for a wide range of operational environments.

Klajd Lika, CEO and co-founder, says:“Our objective is to equip robots with the sense of touch, making them not only safer and more user-friendly, but also more collaborative.

“PixONE is an advanced, OEM-ready sensing solution that enables robot developers and integrators to effortlessly enhance any robot in development with minimal integration effort.”

The PixONE configurations conveniently support payloads up to 250 kg, maintaining a uniform interface across all models to facilitate rapid integration.

Its innovative design minimizes external connections and component count, significantly enhancing system reliability.

Ilias Patsiaouras, CTO and co-founder at Bota Systems, says:“The PixONE offers a higher torque to force ratio than comparative sensors with integrated electronics, which gives integrators more freedom in EOT design, especially with larger tools.

“PixONE elevates the sensor integration by offering internal connection and cable passthrough, making it ideal for a wide spectrum of robotic applications ranging from industrial to medical.”

PixONE leverages EtherCAT technology for high-speed data communication and supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), reducing the complexity of electrical installations.