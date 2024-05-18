RAKEZ launches Growth Series 2024 edition to empower startups and SMEs

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 17 May 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully launched the 2024 edition of its acclaimed Growth Series, aimed at fostering the development of startups and SMEs within its vibrant business community.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our Growth Series is designed to enrich our growing community by offering access to some of the region’s leading business minds. The series encourages participants to come together, exchange knowledge, network, and leave with actionable insights that will assist in the thriving and expansion of their enterprises. RAKEZ is committed to fostering a dynamic environment where entrepreneurs and business leaders can find both inspiration and practical tools to drive their success.”



The series kicked off with an enlightening event titled, ‘How small incremental changes can have a big impact on your bottom line’. This inaugural session targeted new businesses grappling with stagnant growth and missed opportunities, offering them a platform to learn and implement proven strategies for unlocking their true potential and achieving sustainable success. Industry experts shared their insights on how companies could significantly increase their leads, double their sales, and boost annual revenue without additional spending on marketing or advertising.



Covering a broad range of essential topics including startup success, profit acceleration, AI optimisation, business funding, and scaling strategies, expert speakers at the event provided participants with practical insights that could dramatically transform the growth trajectory of their businesses. Here’s what the participants had to say:



Ahmed Ismail, Partner at Al Wali Trading said, “The session offered effective strategies to enhance customer relationships and outperform competitors despite our cash flow challenges. I’m excited to apply what I’ve learned to improve our operations. The welcoming atmosphere at RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre and the practical lessons that its community events provide are invaluable for networking and business education.”



Atif Mukhtar, Projects Director at A M Project Development Consultants said, “This event successfully addressed the challenges of connecting with decision-makers in the corporate world. I gained insights into the importance of focusing on profitability through incremental improvements and will integrate these strategies into both my professional and personal life.”



Marwa Bouka, Deputy Managing Director at R.M Team said, “The session was perfectly balanced, providing crucial reminders about business management and marketing techniques. The profit acceleration simulator particularly highlighted the benefits of marginal improvements. It was a reflective and productive session, offering substantial food for thought as we continue to grow our business.”



RAKEZ Growth Series has more events in the pipeline, under the theme of business growth and sustainability.

