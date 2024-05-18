How A VPN Can Help In Industrial Applications? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Before we dive deeper into the topic of how industrial companies focusing on automation and robotics could use VPN to secure private connections, let's start with the basics – the terms.

So, what is a VPN? In simple terms, it is an encrypted connection via the Internet from a device to a network that ensures that sensitive data is communicated safely. In industrial applications, VPN is used for low latency, time synchronization, high security, and large-scale deterministic networking support.

This post will look closely at how automation and robotics companies can use VPNs for their benefit.

VPNs in Automation

We all know that automation is critical in modern industrial settings, from manufacturing to logistics and agriculture. But how can this industry benefit from using VPN?

Well, we already know the basics: VPN establishes encrypted connections between devices. Here are a few examples of how VPNs enhance workflow in the automation industry.