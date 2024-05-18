Enemy Drones Attack Energy Facilities In Two Ukrainian Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure sites in two regions in eastern and central Ukraine on the night of May 17 to 18, with emergency and restoration work ongoing.

The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the company, there were no power outages or casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

Earlier reports said that an overnight enemy drone attack had damaged energy infrastructure in the Poltava region.