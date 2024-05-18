Celebrating Cultural Heritage: May 18 Marks International Day Of Museums

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



May 18 marks the globally celebrated International Museum Day,established by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) tofoster cultural exchange and cooperation among nations, Azernews reports.

This year, under the theme "Museums, Education, and Research,"the day underscores the pivotal role of museums in society.

In Azerbaijan, where ancient history intertwines with a vibrantcultural legacy, the significance of this day is important. Museumdevelopment in the country traces back to the late 19th century,with initiatives such as the Nehram village school museum inNakhchivan, championed by renowned writer Jalil Mammadguluzade.

The National Leader Heydar Aliyev, recognizing the invaluablerole of museums in safeguarding Azerbaijan's national historicaland cultural heritage, consistently prioritized the expansion andenhancement of the museum network throughout the republic.

Under his initiative, monuments, apartments, and history museumsdedicated to prominent figures of Azerbaijani culture such asUzeyir Hajibeyli, Huseyn Javid, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Mammad SaidOrdubadi, Jafar Jabbarli, Bulbul, Samad Vurgun, and Niyazi wereestablished in various regions.

Upon his return to power in 1993, Heydar Aliyev propelled museumwork to new heights. A national consultation of museumprofessionals in 1993 paved the way for legislation, culminating inthe Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Museums" in 2000,providing a robust legal framework for museum activities.

Today, Azerbaijani museums stand as bastions of culturalpreservation and dissemination, embodying the nation's richtapestry of history and heritage. They serve as hubs for education,research, and public engagement, contributing to the collectivememory and identity of the Azerbaijani people.