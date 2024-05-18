Narcotics Seized, One Arrested In Assam's Karbi Anglong

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 18 (IANS) Assam Police have seized narcotic substances in Karbi Anglong district and arrested one person on the charges of drug peddling, officials said on Saturday.

According to a senior official, the arrested person is a habitual drug peddler. He is identified as 27-year-old Yunus Ali.

Based on input, a Special Task Force (STF) team conducted an operation at the Balijan area in Khan Basti under the Khatkhati PS Jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

The STF team seized at least 72.5 grams of suspected heroin kept at 11 tobacco boxes. Further, a mobile phone and cash were also recovered.

Police said that Ali is a native of the Lamabasti area in the Karbi Anglong district.

A case under relevant sections of IPS has been registered.