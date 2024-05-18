Azerbaijani Oil Prices Climb

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijani oil has seen a rise in value on the global market, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil has increasedby $0.61 or 0.7 percent, reaching $84.82.

It's noteworthy that the lowest recorded price of 'Azeri Light'oil was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price wasrecorded in July 2008 at $149.66.

The recent increase in the value of Azerbaijani oil in theglobal market underscores its significance in the energysector.

The rise in price, reflects the ongoing dynamics of supply anddemand and highlights the resilience of Azerbaijan's oilindustry.