KSSR To Host Workshop Highlighting Importance Of Sports Psychology In Shooting; Abhinav Bindra Part Of Panel

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A five-day certification program focusing on the critical role of Sports Psychologists in the lives of shooting athletes, is scheduled from May 20 to 24 at the Sports Authority of India Karni Singh Shooting Ranges here.

The program shall be conducted by the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), in collaboration with National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), and Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala.

Through a combination of lectures, panel discussions, and practical training sessions led by eminent sports scientists, high-performance coaches, shooting champions, and administrators, the program promises to introduce participants to cutting-edge strategies and practical interventions.

Some of the high-profiled speakers include 2008 Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Indian Shooting High Performance director Pierre Beauchamp, shooting coaches Samaresh Jung, Ronak Pandit as well as other champion players, coaches and administrators.

The certification is for Sports Psychologists and aims at capacity building which will help all stake holders to understand the importance of psychological components in shooting. This intensive program aims to bridge the current gap in mental health support for high-performance athletes in shooting disciplines.

The program also addresses how shooters can develop techniques to effectively manage psychological barriers, optimizing their performance on the range and maintain composure under pressure, facilitating peak performance during crucial moments.